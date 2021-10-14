Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.21 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IHRT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $21.92 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

