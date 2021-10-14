Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.25 Million Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $624.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.