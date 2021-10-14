Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.30 Million Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Patria Investments worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000.

Patria Investments stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.95 million and a P/E ratio of 32.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patria Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

