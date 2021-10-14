Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SC shares. Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Shares of SC opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

