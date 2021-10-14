Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1,586.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,723 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

