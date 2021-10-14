Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.22 Million in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of Liberty Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

