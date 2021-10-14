Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.28 Million in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of ARMOUR Residential REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARR opened at $11.09 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $12.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $790.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

