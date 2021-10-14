Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.52 Million in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Domo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

