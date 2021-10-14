Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.15% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 48.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 615.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 84,389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $99,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,781.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

