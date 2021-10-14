Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Extraction Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,021,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $2,456,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $12,678,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ XOG opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.64.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

