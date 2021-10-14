Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 67,600 Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of Hanmi Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $605.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

