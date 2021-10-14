Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 19,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $8,421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 470.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 21,284 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,576,193. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

