Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.41 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 147,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Pretium Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 14,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -99.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

