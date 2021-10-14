Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

