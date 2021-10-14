Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.17% of GeoPark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,650,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GeoPark by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GeoPark by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,521,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,337,000 after purchasing an additional 923,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. GeoPark Limited has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $941.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.86.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.