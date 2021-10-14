Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Perficient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 539.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

