HedgeTrade 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $102,925.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $265.91 million and $102,925.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003985 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029009 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00024536 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

