Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 1,227,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,170. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $646.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 3.36. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

