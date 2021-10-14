HelloFresh (HFG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HelloFresh (ETR: HFG):

10/8/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/8/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/27/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/21/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/8/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($60.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/16/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €103.60 ($121.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/16/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €76.00 ($89.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a PE ratio of 34.02. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

