HempCoin (THC) One Day Volume Tops $467.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $467.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,718.23 or 0.99968705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00050820 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00538506 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004795 BTC.

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,728,291 coins and its circulating supply is 263,593,141 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

