Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.72 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.