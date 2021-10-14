Herc (HRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $177.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $179.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

