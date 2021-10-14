Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA opened at $24.72 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $889.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.