Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Hibbett Sports worth $15,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $6,274,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 126.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $74.68 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.