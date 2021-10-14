Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Analysts at Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIBRF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Hibernia REIT has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $1.65.

About Hibernia REIT

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

