High Liner Foods Incorporated Acquires 3,700 Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,025.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 1,800 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,785.02.

On Wednesday, October 6th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 1,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,974.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,100 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,825.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,723.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,770.69.

TSE HLF traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.36. High Liner Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$8.45 and a twelve month high of C$14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.4999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

