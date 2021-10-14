Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $369.90

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $369.90 and last traded at $369.90, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $357.40.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.62. The firm has a market cap of $760.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
