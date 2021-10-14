Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $369.90

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $369.90 and last traded at $369.90, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $357.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.62. The firm has a market cap of $760.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

