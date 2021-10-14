Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) vs. Employers (NYSE:EIG) Head to Head Analysis

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hippo and Employers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Employers $711.40 million 1.61 $119.80 million $3.10 13.08

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Employers 20.42% 6.99% 2.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hippo and Employers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Employers has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Employers.

Summary

Employers beats Hippo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

