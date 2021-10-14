Hive (HIVE) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $338.61 million and approximately $29.21 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,169,095 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.