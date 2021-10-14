HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Update

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HMG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $17.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.67.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc engages in the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties. It invests in nominal equity interests in various privately-held entities including limited partnerships and in marketable securities such as equity and debt securities. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

