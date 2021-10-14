Holo Price Tops $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Holo has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $138.77 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Holo Profile

Holo is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,895,870,443 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

