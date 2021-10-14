Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

