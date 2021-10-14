Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253,399 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFBL opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

