Honest (HNST) Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Honest has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $101,481.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00124061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,023.14 or 0.99937135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.33 or 0.06593752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.