H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in H&R Block by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

