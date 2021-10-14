H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.99. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.88 and a one year high of C$17.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.