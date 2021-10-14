HSBC Lowers Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Hold

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

PBR stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,611,000 after buying an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,140,000 after buying an additional 4,658,919 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after buying an additional 712,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,974,000 after buying an additional 3,237,598 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

