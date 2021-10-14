HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSBC. UBS Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

