HTMLCOIN (HTML) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.45 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $2,716.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000096 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

