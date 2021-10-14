HTMLCOIN Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $2,716.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Baby Bonfire (FIRE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000096 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.