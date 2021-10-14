Huber Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,358 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 118.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

