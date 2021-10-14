Huber Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 437,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,215,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

