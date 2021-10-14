Huber Capital Management LLC Buys 66,200 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Rent-A-Center accounts for about 3.7% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Rent-A-Center worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RCII stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.43. 12,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

