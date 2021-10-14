Huber Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Huber Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,400 shares during the period. KBR accounts for approximately 8.4% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of KBR worth $32,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,847. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

