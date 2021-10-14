Huber Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Huber Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,130,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,432,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

