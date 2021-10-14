Huber Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 620,760 shares during the period. Golar LNG makes up approximately 5.8% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Golar LNG worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.62. 18,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

