Huber Capital Management LLC Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications makes up about 3.6% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $234,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 4,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,809. The company has a market capitalization of $621.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

