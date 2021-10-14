Huber Capital Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Carter’s worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 554,739 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 45.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after buying an additional 538,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after buying an additional 361,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $27,225,000.

NYSE CRI traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

