Huber Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 1.2% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Huber Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Chesapeake Energy worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

