Huber Capital Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.7% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,974,293. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

